Local sports: East Regional scores; golf results

Senior League baseball

EAST REGIONAL

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Thursday, July 18

Game 1: Maryland 5, Massachusetts 3

G2: Delaware 3, Pennsylvania 1

Friday, July 19

G3: New Jersey 15, New York 0

G4: New Hampshire 8, Maine District 3 (Old Town) 4

G5: Maryland 7, Rhode Island 3

G6: Delaware 5, Connecticut 0

Saturday, July 20

G7: Pennsylvania 13, Rhode Island 12, 8 inn. (Rhode Island eliminated)

G8: Massachusetts 16, Connecticut 0 (Conn. eliminated)

G9: New Jersey 17, Maryland 7

G10: Delaware 10, New Hampshire 0

Sunday, July 21

G11: Pennsylvania 6, New York 4, (New York eliminated)

G12: Massachusetts 10, Maine District 3 (Old Town) 4 (Maine District 3 eliminated)

Monday, July 22

G13: Delaware 12, New Jersey 8

G14: Pennsylvania 18, New Hampshire 2 (New Hampshire eliminated)

G15: Maryland 5, Massachusetts 3 (Massachusetts eliminated)

Tuesday, July 23

G16: Pennsylvania 7, Maryland 6, 8 inns. (Maryland eliminated)

G17: Pennsylvania 11, New Jersey 10, 10 inns. (Pennsylvania eliminated)

Wednesday, July 24

G18: Delaware 9, Pennsylvania 8, Delaware wins championship and

advances to Senior League World Series at Easley, South Carolina, July 27-Aug. 3.

Golf

LOCAL

At Dexter Muni GC

Men’s Twilight League — Stableford: Jim Bob Hartford +9, Sean Farnsworth +5 Rick Smith +4; Pins: No. 4 Ryan Wilks 16-5, No. 8 Jason Clukey 9-7

At Traditions GC

Men’s Senior League — 1. Dick Burger, Jim Oreskovich, Joe Guaraldo 29; 2. Mike Bowen, Ron Goldstone, Steve Edgecomb 30; 3. Cliff Wilbur, Roger Therriault, Butch Robichaud 31; 4. Robbie Robinson, Nick Fox, Bob Pentland, Rick Carr 33; 5. Chuck Pelletier, Mike Dahlgren, Paul Crawford, Terry Pangburn 33; Pin: No. 8 Dick Burger 16-8

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Scramble — 1. Bill Farris, Doug Wellington, Gil LaCroix -5; 2. George Vrabel, Paul Bakeman, AJ Johnson -3; 3. Rod Chase, David Sprague, Norm Bowden (by draw) -2; 4. Gordon Holmes, Al Beason, Chuck McGinty -2; 5. Ben Alley, Tim Savasuk, Jack Macbrayne Even; 6. Wayne Hand, Eric Stover, Larry Orcutt. + 2; Pins: No. 3 George Vrable 6-6; No. 6 Paul Bakeman 14-1

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble: 1. Tim Bochu, Jon Hutchins, Kevin McNally, 28; 2. Dave Lewis, Bobby Scovil, Ken Hanscom, 29; 3. Mike LaChance, Scott McDonald, Stephan Williams, 30; 4. (tie) Joe Cyr, Dana Wardwell, Chris Brochu, 31; Anthony Moore, Kolby Brooks, Mike Danforth, 31; 6. (tie) Craig Carson, Larry Ellis, Shawn Sutherland, 33; Larry Brooks, Rick Wilson, Alan Higgins, 33; Brandon Scovil, Randy Perry, Steve Allen, 33; 9. Danny Bunker, Tim Bunker, Larry Freeman, 34; 10. Jim Nadeau, Joe Quinn, Dylan Bunker, 36; Pins: No. 7 Jon Hutchins 12-7, No. 9 Jon Hutchins 11-8.

At Rocky Knoll CC, Orrington

Senior Stableford — Tom Torrey, Jerry Goss, Mark Bennett, Rob Cady +25; Laughn Drillen, Real Gendreau, Larry Young, Duncan MacDonald +17; Dick Drisko, Steve Newcomb, Ric Robertson, Bernie MacDonald +16; Dan Wiswell, Larry Clark, Russ Van Arsdale, Ray Campbell +15; Pins: No. 5 Don Crowell 13-1; No. 7 Rob Cady 13-4; No. 12 John Michaud 2-3; No. 17 Gordon Warner 4-7

At Hermon Meadow GC

Wednesday Men’s League — Blind Draw: 1. Warren Dinardo, Mark Alaimo +4; 2. Tim McCluskey, Dana Gillespie +2; 3. Alden Brown, Jim McInnis -2; 4. Doug Chambers, Tony Alaimo -3; Pins: No. 12 Alden Brown 21-11, No 16 Dana Gillespie 10-10