Town’s planning board accepts early plan for proposed 300-unit apartment building

KITTERY, Maine — A revised plan for 303 new apartments off Interstate 95 — now including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments — went before the town Planning Board on July 11 for a second time, and the site preliminary plan was unanimously accepted.

A public hearing for the application of landowners William Cullen and Sail Away LLC and applicant William Wharff, a real estate developer from Massachusetts, has now been scheduled for Aug. 8, where the public will be able to comment on the proposal, which calls for three parcels totaling 23.3 acres at 76 Dennett Road to be merged to make way for a trio of four-story residential buildings, one of which would be mixed use.

Shawn Tobey of Hoyle, Tanner & Associates Inc. further detailed the project for board members Thursday, which now includes covered parking structures, a pool, nature trail and outdoor amenity space. The make-up of the development, as presented, is now 130 studio apartments, 133 one-bedrooms and 40 two-bedrooms. There would be 401 parking spaces on site.

“We’ve tried to include as much detail as possible,” Tobey said. “It’s a large project, and I understand there’s going to be a lot of questions. We just wanted to provide as much information up front and [be] as transparent as possible and to work through it together with the town.”

Wharff’s proposal is the first to hit the town’s new mixed-use neighborhood zone, which is approximately 90 acres off Dennett Road and Interstate 95. In a town-led change from the land’s original zoning designation as a business park, the Planning Board and Town Council both approved the zoning change last year. The switch drew abundant push-back from residents at numerous public meetings, where people expressed concerns about what the zoning change could mean for the area’s character, traffic and natural environment, as it encourages more dense development.

The neighborhood mixed-use designation encourages “higher density, mixed-use development that provides increased housing opportunities and a desirable setting for business while balancing such increased development with environmentally-conscious and ecologically sensitive use of land.” When the land held its business park designation, no development ever materialized, and town councilors warned the industrial possibilities under that zone were far worse than development under mixed use.

While the site sports multiple pockets of wetlands, a vernal pool and stream, Tobey said the development’s design has avoided all wetlands, “so we don’t have any wetland fill or direct impacts.” In addition, the proposal maintains 73.5 percent of open space.

The original plan did not include two-bedroom units, but Tobey said in the time since they went before the board in May, they added 40 two-bedrooms “to provide a better overall mix.”

The mixed-use building, towards the front of the property with frontage on Dennett Road, will have first-floor retail space, which could be a “coffee shop or food use,” Tobey said, noting they aren’t yet sure of a particular tenant. The residential buildings would be built at the site’s rear, by the interstate, along with a common amenity building.

Tobey cited a “courtyard, sidewalks, seating areas, and terraces.”

“We want to create that nice, outdoor inviting space,” he said.

The developers plan to conduct a traffic study, but currently await a scoping session with the Maine Department of Transportation, where transportation officials will provide direction.

The applicant’s engineer has met with the Kittery Water District and the Kittery Sewer Department, and letters were provided to the board confirming they both have adequate capacity for the proposed development.

Planning Board member Russell White wanted representation on the preliminary site plan of potential for a roadway connection to the adjacent parcels, when other development starts to materialize.

“Part of our responsibility, of course, is future planning,” Planning Board Chairman Dutch Dunkelberger said. “And our concern is as that area is developed, we want to lessen the load on side streets.”

Wharff previously stated in May, when asked about price points for his proposed units, “It’s not going to be Portsmouth rent, I can tell you that right now.” He envisioned the development helping local “bartenders and cooks” who can’t afford to live in the communities they work.

The proposed development also comes at a time when workforce and affordable housing has been the focus of a town-led effort.

The board unanimously accepted the site preliminary plan and scheduled a public hearing on the project for 6 p.m. Aug. 8.