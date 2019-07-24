Portland
July 24, 2019
Portland Latest News | Powassan Virus | Bangor Metro | Sam Patten | Today's Paper
Portland

Maine veterinary company’s CEO suffered spinal injury in bicycle crash

Darren Fishell | BDN
Idexx Laboratories President and CEO Jonathan Ayers (left) greets then-Gov. Paul LePage at the unveiling of the company's $35 million expansion in Westbrook, June 27, 2014.
The Associated Press

The leader of veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX suffered a spinal injury during a bicycle crash and will require months of rehabilitation.

Jonathan Ayers said in a statement Wednesday that the rehab is expected to take three to five months to complete. He said he currently has limited arm and wrist movement, but no mobility or sensory perception in his legs, torso and fingers.

The statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Ayers expects to recover some of the lost neuromuscular capability.

Ayers, who serves as chairman, CEO and president of the Maine-based company, has been on medical leave since the crash on June 27 during his regular morning group ride. The company’s board has appointed Jay Mazelsky as interim president and CEO.

 


