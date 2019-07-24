LaGrange father and son accused of trafficking $15K worth of oxycodone

A father and son from LaGrange have been accused of drug trafficking after drug agents say they seized nearly $15,000 worth of oxycodone from their truck and home.

Lloyd MacFarlane Jr., 24, and Lloyd MacFarlane Sr., 55, were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to Darrell Crandal, the commander of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The two were arrested Monday after police stopped their southbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 95 in Waterville, Crandall said.

A search of the truck found more than 400 30-milligram oxycodone tablets, Crandall said. A subsequent search of their Medford Road home in LaGrange turned up additional oxycodone tablets, 11 firearms and $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds, he said.

Crandall said the drugs seized were valued at approximately $15,000.

Both men were taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta. They were scheduled to appear in an Augusta courthouse Wednesday.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maine State Police and Waterville Police Department.