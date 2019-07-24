New England
Rhode Islanders fined for registering vehicles in Maine

Johanna S. Billings | BDN
Vehicles cross the Piscataqua River Bridge into Maine in this Aug. 17, 2015, file photo.
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Nearly a hundred Rhode Islanders who registered their cars to an empty field in Maine face dozens of unpaid bills.

An investigation by the Providence Police Department found 99 vehicles registered on a rural lot hundreds of miles away in Jefferson, Maine.

The Boston Globe reports Rhode Island residents registered in Maine to evade higher car taxes, higher insurance rates and automated tickets.

The Providence Municipal Court has tracked down where the individuals live and will be mailing their unpaid speeding, red light and parking tickets to their homes.

The city of Providence is owned more than $16,000.

The court began to investigate these unpaid tickets months ago when a clerk noticed the same address on dozens of tickets.

 


