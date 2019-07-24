New England
July 24, 2019
New England

Report provides no fresh clues about the cause of NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Don Treeger | The Republican via AP
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, the driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists, stands with his attorney Donald Frank during his arraignment in Springfield District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, June 24, 2019. In a preliminary report released Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board summarized the details behind the June 21 crash in which a pickup truck driven by Zhukovskyy crashed into the bikers in Randolph, New Hampshire. The report affirms early reports that Zhukovskyy crossed the center of the road and collided with the bikers.
The Associated Press

More than a month after a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists, federal safety officials have issued a report that provides no fresh clues as to the cause of the tragedy.

In its preliminary report Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board summarized the details behind the June 21 crash in which a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy crashed into the bikers in Randolph. The report affirms early reports that Zhukovskyy crossed the center of the road and collided with the bikers.

[Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation]

Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed an investigation into Westfield Transportation, which operated the truck.

 


Comments

