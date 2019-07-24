Lewiston-Auburn
July 24, 2019
Teenagers from across the country are coming to Maine to overcome divisions

Andree Kehn | Sun Journal via AP
Seeds of Peace Campers from the second-year-returner cabin enter the flag raising ceremony chanting and singing songs in Otisfield, June 30, 2019. The camp, in its 27th year, focuses on bringing together young people from around the world to live together in peace at a summer camp in Maine for three weeks. In this photo are campers from Pakistan, Jordan, Palestine and Israel.
The Associated Press

Another Seeds of Peace session is getting underway in Otisfield.

The first summer session focused on Israeli and Arab teenagers and tensions in the Middle East. The session that started Wednesday tackles domestic issues.

Teenagers from Syracuse, New York; New York City; Chicago; Los Angeles; and Maine will be focusing over the next few weeks on issues that divide communities in the United States, and overcoming stereotypes, prejudices and mistrust.

The camp was created when the late foreign news correspondent John Wallach brought a group of Israeli and Arab teens together in 1993. It has expanded to focus on U.S. teens, as well.

Over the years, more than 6,000 graduates of the program have become politicians, business leaders, teachers, journalists, nonprofit leaders and parents.

 


