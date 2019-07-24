9 planes diverted to Bangor on Monday due to extreme New York weather

Nine international flights were diverted to Bangor International Airport on Monday evening due to extreme weather conditions between New York and Boston.

Massive thunderstorms and torrential downpours struck New York around 7 p.m., Monday, dropping nearly 2 inches of rain, hail and gusts up to 75 miles per hour on the region.

According to BIA spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau, the nine planes that landed at BIA, mostly bound for New York, all arrived after 7:30 p.m. and spent about two hours on the runway.

“No one got off any of the planes,” Thibodeau said. “It’s not uncommon for us to get weather diversions, but this obviously was a big one.”

Bangor International Airport is one of the most popular airports for diverted flights in the country, due to its extra-long runway and it being one of the first stops on the eastern seaboard of North America for planes coming in from Europe.