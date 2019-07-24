Man accused of robbing Augusta convenience store

A local man was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly robbed an Augusta convenience store.

Barry Grant Jr., 38, was charged with robbery, according to Augusta police Chief Jared Mills.

A man, who police later identified as Grant, entered the Mobile on the Run on Bangor Street about 5:10 p.m. and threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money, Mills said.

Grant fled the scene but was immediately spotted by Augusta police officers, Mills said. After a brief chase, Grant was arrested.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $10,000 bail.

The robbery remains under investigation, as well as two other robberies within the past week at the Walgreens and Quick Mart on Western Avenue. Mills said investigators suspect all three robberies are connected.

An unidentified suspect entered the Walgreens about 10 p.m. Sunday and threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene. On Wednesday evening, a suspect entered the Quick Mart, threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money before fleeing.

The suspect in both cases was described as a white man, who was between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, dark shoes and a white facial covering.