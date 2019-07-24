Aroostook County woman accused of possessing $70K in heroin arrested for second time in five days

A Blaine woman was arrested Monday for the second time in five days for allegedly trafficking heroin.

Maine drug agents, Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies, Maine state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday executed a search warrant at 43-year-old Stacy Clayton’s Pierce Road home, where they found a small amount of heroin along with two rifles and a .45-caliber handgun, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Agents also found a locked safe inside Clayton’s home, which they were unable to open, the MDEA said.

Clayton, who was not home during the raid, was later arrested in Presque Isle. She allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Clayton was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of firearms by a prohibited person. She was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and later released.

On Monday, a second search warrant was executed at Clayton’s home, where agents were able to open the safe found during the Thursday raid. The safe was allegedly filled with more than 350 grams of heroin and a 9 mm handgun. A total of $70,000 of heroin was seized during the investigation, according to the MDEA.

Clayton was arrested for a second time and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin.

