What you missed at Dirigo Speaks Tuesday night

Peggy Schaffer, Executive Director of ConnectME, leads Maine’s broadband investment program. At Dirigo Speaks, Schaffer proposed that “universal broadband will save the world” and shared what Maine needs to do to take real steps toward the goal of broadband for all.

As Executive Director of ConnectME, Maine’s program to expand broadband throughout the state, Schaffer also updated the audience on progress in Washington, D.C., and Augusta on improving access to funds for broadband growth, new opportunities for municipalities and what individuals can do in their own lives to advance these initiatives.

Schaffer implored all Mainers to conduct an internet speed test on every device, on every network they use. Take the test here. Reporting the data there informs an open source database, and ConnectME uses it to improve their data.

Watch video of the entire talk above, and view the slides Schaffer shared below.