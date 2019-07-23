Rain alters format of Maine Women’s Amateur golf tourney

Due to nearly 2 inches of rain overnight and standing water on many of the greens at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, the second round of the 2019 Maine Women’s Amateur Championship has been canceled.

The tournament will be truncated to a 36-hole competition, with the final round scheduled to be played Wednesday.

The Senior Championship, originally scheduled as a 36-hole event, has been cut to 18 holes. That means the scores from Monday’s round will serve as the final scores for that tournament.

Because some players were only playing in the two-day senior competition and won’t be playing, Wednesday’s pairings will be redone due to the change in the size of the field.

Carrie Langevin of Portland Country Club in Falmouth, who is the leader of the overall tournament after Monday’s 1-over-par 73, thus earned the Maine Senior Championship.

Kristin Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn, who is one stroke behind Langevin in the Maine Women’s Amateur at 74, was the runner-up in the overall senior event, which is for players 50 and over. Mary Brandes of The Woodlands Club in Cape Elizabeth (78), Sheila Brocki of Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro (79) and Leslie Guenther of Mingo Springs Golf Course in Rangeley (82) rounded out the top five.

Langevin won Flight A of the Senior Women’s Amateur for players ages 50-54, Kennegieser took Flight B (ages 55-59), Brandes was the winner in Flight C (60-64) and Brocki took top honors in Flight D (65-69). In Flight E (70-74), Nancy Field of Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth won with an 88, while Flight F (75-over) went to Neila Nelke of Martindale, who shot 99.

The Maine State Golf Association issued an apology to all golfers who will be inconvenienced because of the weather-related developments.

“The overnight rains coupled with today’s forecast of continued rain into the early afternoon have rendered the course unplayable [on Tuesday],” the MSGA said. “[Wednesday’s] forecast looks perfect, so we look forward to being back at Webhannet to crown a state champion under sunny skies.”