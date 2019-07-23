Watch the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 World Series trophy make a stop in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Red Sox won Major League Baseball’s 2018 World Series last October with former Portland Sea Dogs on the roster including Mookie Betts, Andrew Benitendi and Xander Bogaerts. On Tuesday night, the Sox brought the series trophy to Hadlock Field so fans could get up close for a look and photos.

The BDN’s own Troy R. Bennett went to find out why fans would wait in line to see an inanimate object and to ask if the rumors were true: Do they really polish the 2-foot trophy with New York Yankees fans’ tears?