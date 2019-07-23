State
How much do you know about Maine’s relationship with Canada?

Anthony Brino | Star-Herald
The Fort Fairfield Blockhouse Museum open during the Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade. Built in 1976, the Blockhouse is a replica of the structure built during a war between Maine and Canada.
By Emily Burnham and Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

Think you know everything there is to know about Maine? Then you better be up to snuff with your Canada trivia, too.

Maine and the Great White North have a long, and sometimes complicated, history with each other. There’s even been a war between the two. But we won’t tell you its name, you’ll have to figure that out for yourself in the quiz below.

Put your knowledge of Maine-Canada trivia to the ultimate test.

Want to test yourself with more Maine trivia? Find our roundup of quizzes here.


