New York man charged with selling heroin in Hancock County

A New York man was charged with selling heroin on Verona Island after police allegedly found 43 grams of heroin valued at more than $10,000 and $3,400 in cash on Monday.

Kayson Harvey, 22, of New York City was charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and held without bail in Hancock County Jail.

The investigation began after tips were received of drug distribution by individuals at a Verona Island residence and eventually led to a vehicle being stopped on West Side Drive. In addition to the heroin, which was mostly in wholesale, bulk form, Harvey allegedly also had a number of smaller bags of suspected heroin prepackaged for distribution, police said.