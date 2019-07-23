Bangor
July 24, 2019
How to unlock high-speed internet in rural Maine

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectME, is the latest speaker to join the Dirigo Speaks series. Since Schaffer leads Maine’s broadband investment program, she knows what it will take to unlock rural high speed internet.

Schaffer will share an update on progress in Washington, D.C., and Augusta on improving access to funds for broadband growth, new opportunities for municipalities, and talk about what it will take at the state and town levels to get this done

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Bangor Arts Exchange. Last-minute planners have no fear, as tickets are still available.

Watch the event in our live stream above.


