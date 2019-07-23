Aroostook
July 23, 2019
Aroostook Latest News | Maine's Cigar Cafe | Bangor Metro | Down East 'Mall' | Today's Paper
Aroostook

Maine’s top court rejects appeal of man convicted in hammer killing

Jen Lynds | BDN
Jen Lynds | BDN
Reginald Dobbins Jr., center, talks to an Aroostook County sheriff's deputy during Dobbins' sentencing hearing in this October 2017 file photo. Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras is sitting in the foreground. Dobbins was sentenced to 65 years for the 2015 murder of Keith Suitter.
The Associated Press

Maine’s supreme court has rejected the appeal of a man who was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a brutal killing.

Reginald Dobbins Jr. contended the judge improperly excluded from jurors his friend’s guilty plea to killing the man. The court said Tuesday it was a “harmless” error in light of other evidence. The court also rejected his argument that the sentence was unconstitutional.

The victim, Keith Suitter, ran a painting business and lived alone in Houlton. Officials say the 61-year-old was beaten and stabbed to death on March 1, 2015. Samuel Geary got a 40-year sentence in 2017.

Law enforcement described it as a drug-related killing.

A hammer believed to have been used in the killing was found in the home of Dobbins, who was 18 at the time.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like