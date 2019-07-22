Portland Sea Dogs
July 22, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Taylor leads Harrisburg to win over Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A young fan waves his Sea Dogs pennant at a home game in Portland in this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo.
The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Michael A. Taylor hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 9-6 on Sunday.

Taylor hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Matthew Kent and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Dedgar Jimenez.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kent (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

 


