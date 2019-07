Local sports: Legion baseball state schedule; tennis results; golf scores

Legion baseball

SENIOR LEGION

North Division

(Final standings)

1. Coffee News Comrades (Bangor) 14-4, 2. x-Acadians Post 207 (Ellsworth) 9-4, 13-5, 3. R.H. Foster River Dogs (Hampden-Hermon) 13-5, 3. 4. y-Quirk Motor City (Old Town-Orono) 10-8, 5. y-Skowhegan Tax Pro 10-8, 6. Augusta U.S. Cellular 7-10, 7. South China Subway 4-14, 8. Franklin County Flyers (Farmington) 0-17

x-Acadians won season series with R.H. Foster two games to one.

y-Teams will play at CARA complex, Augusta at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to determine fourth and final North seed for state tournament,

South Division

(Final standings)

1. Bessey Motors (South Paris) 17-1, 2. Windham Eagles 12-6, 3. z-Pastime Club (Lewiston) 11-7, 4. Charles J. Loring (Cheverus-Portland) 11-7, 5. Staples Crossing Post 188 (South Berwick) 8-10, 6. Topsham Post 202 8-10, 7. Massabesic Eagles (Waterboro) 2-14, 8. Rumford Falcons 1-15

z-Pastime Club earns No. 3 seed based on Mealey points.

State tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 27

G1: Pastime vs Acadians Post 207, 10 a.m.

G2: Motor City/Skowhegan winner vs Bessey Motors, 12:30 p.m.

G3: R.H. Foster vs Windham, 3 p.m.

G4: Chas. J. Loring vs Bangor Coffee News, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

G5: Loser G1 vs Loser G2, 10 a.m.

G6: Loser G3 vs Loser G4, 12:30 p.m.

G7: Winner G1 vs Winner G2, 3 p.m.

G8: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 29

G9: Winner G6 vs Loser G7, 1 p.m.

G10: Winner G5 vs Loser G8, 3:30 p.m.

G11: Winner G7 vs Winner G8, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

G12: Winner G9 or G10 vs Loser G11, 3:30 p.m.

G13: Winner G9 or G10 vs Winner G11, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

G14: Championship game, 3:30 p.m.

G15: If-necessary game, 6 p.m.

Senior League baseball

EAST REGIONAL

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Thursday, July 18

Game 1: Maryland 5, Massachusetts 3

G2: Delaware 3, Pennsylvania 1

Friday, July 19

G3: New Jersey 15, New York 0

G4: New Hampshire 8, Maine District 3 (Old Town) 4

G5: Maryland 7, Rhode Island 3

G6: Delaware 5, Connecticut 0

Saturday, July 20

G7: Pennsylvania 13, Rhode Island 12, 8 inn. (Rhode Island eliminated)

G8: Massachusetts 16, Connecticut 0 (Conn. eliminated)

G9: New Jersey 17, Maryland 7

G10: Delaware 10, New Hampshire 0

Sunday, July 21

G11: Pennsylvania 6, New York 4, (New York eliminated)

G12: Massachusetts 10, Maine District 3 (Old Town) 4 (Maine District 3 eliminated)

Monday, July 22

G13: Delaware 12, New Jersey 8

G14: Pennsylvania 18, New Hampshire 2 (New Hampshire eliminated)

G15: Maryland vs Massachusetts, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

G16: Pennsylvania vs Winner G15, 1 p.m.

G17: Delaware vs Winner G16, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

G18: Delaware vs Winner G17 (championship game), 2:30 p.m.

G19: Loser G18 vs Winner G18 (if necessary), 5:30 p.m.

*Winner advances to Senior League World Series at Easley, South Carolina, July 27-Aug. 3.

Tennis

30th annual Betty Blakeman Memorial Tournament

At Yarmouth HS

MEN’S RESULTS

Open singles

First round — George Cutone def. Rob Disch, 6-3, 6-1; Tom Post def. Alexander Gordon, 6-3, 7-5; Peter Mao def. Jonathan KomLosy, 6-1, 6-2; Tom Federle def. Will Ritter, 6-2, 6-1; Jim Levesque def. Jonathan Bacon, 6-0, 6-0; Owen Grafe def. Wes Goodwin, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(6); Alberto Cutone def. Glenn Jordan, 6-3, 6-4; Karan Vombatkere def. Satchel McCarthy, 6-2, 6-1; Svet Kirtchev def. Quinn Federle, 7-6(2), 6-2; Conor Doane def. Chris Nordenson 6-2, 1-2, retire; Dawson Turcotte def. Art Goldsmith, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(6); Brett Hine def. Evan Wells, 6-2, 6-1; Rob Hanson def. Mac Brucker, walkover; Josh Rubel def. Zach Caron, 7-6(2), 6-1; Matt Chamberlin def. Bryce Poulin, 6-2, 6-3; Declan Archer def. Cory Berry, 6-0, 6-0; Zac Conlogue def. William Bacon, 6-0, 6-0; Kazan Prindle def. Clay Canterbury, 6-7(4), 6-3, 1-0(3); Will Nicholas def. Matt Clark, 6-7(9), 6-1, 1-0(3); Kurt Garascia def. Elliot Chicoine, 6-2, 6-4; Mark Stocker def. Billy Noble, 6-1, 6-0; John Neufeld def. Stanislav Prodanov, walkover; William Smith def. Joe Leask, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(8)

Second round — No. 1 Eliot Potvin def. G.Cutone, 6-0, 6-0; Mao def. Post, 6-0, 6-0; No. 8 Owen Patrick def. T.Federle, 7-5, 6-2; Grafe def. Levesque, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0(8); No. 4 Sam Leeman def. A.Cutone, 6-0, 6-0; Vombatkere def. Zack Disch, 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 Ben Eckardt def. Kirtchev, 6-1, 6-0; Doane def. Turcotte, 6-4, 6-3; Hanson def. Hine, 6-2, 6-2; No. 6 Tim Lacombe def. Rubel, 6-0, 6-0; Archer def. Chamberlin, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Jai Aslam def. Conlogue, 6-2, 6-1; Prindle def. Nicholas, 6-2, 6-0; No. 7 Matt Resnikoff def. Garascia, 6-0, 6-1; Stocker def. Neufeld, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Nick Forester def. Smith, 6-1, 6-0

Third round — No. 1 Potvin def. Mao, 6-1, 6-0; No. 8 Patrick def. Grafe, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Leeman def. Vombatkere, 6-2, retire; No. 5 Eckardt def. Doane, 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 Lacombe def. Hanson, 4-3, retire; No. 3 Aslam def. Archer, 6-2, 6-2; No. 7 Resnikoff def. Prindle, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Forester def. Stocker, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Potvin def. No. 8 Patrick, 6-1, retire; No. 5 Eckardt def. No. 4 Leeman, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Aslam def. No. 6 Lacombe, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Forester def. No. 7 Resnikoff, 6-1, 6-1; Semifinals — No. 1 Potvin def. No. 5 Eckardt, walkover; No. 2 Forester def. No. 3 Aslam, 6-1, 6-0; Final — No. 1 Potvin def. No. 2 Forester, 6-2, 6-2

Open doubles

First round — George Budri/Evangelo Kapothanasis def. Nick Nash/Stew Guernsey, 6-1, 6-2; Billy Noble/Teddy Faugno def. Will Nicholas/Tommy Villiotte, 6-2, 6-2; Chris Nordenson/Conor Doane def. George Cutone/Jonathan Bacon, 6-1, 6-1; Tom Federle/Quinn Federle def. Svet Kirtchev/Paul Potvin, 6-4, 6-3; Clay Canterbury/Calvin Spencer def. Travis Rogers/Ron Chillington, walkover; Al Sirois/Alberto Cutone def. Eric Blakeman/Noah Blakeman, 6-2, 6-2; Carl Winslow/Dave Dealaman def. Steve Cutone/William Bacon, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(2); Zach Caron/Thaddeus St. John def. Russell Barnard/Matt Hutcheon, walkover

Second round — Zac Conlogue/Caden Smith def. Budri/Kapothanasis, 6-4, 7-6(4); Sonu Bhatia/Rob Disch def. Noble/Faugno, 6-2, 6-3; Hutch Hurwitz/Conner Burfeind def. Nordenson/Doane, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(8); Ron Chicoine/Bert Cole def. Federle/Federle, 6-0, 6-1; Tom Dillman/Trey Fallon def. Canterbury/Spencer, 6-2, 6-1; Brett Hine/Matt Chamberlin def. Sirois/A.Cutone, 6-0, 6-0; Jon Capelin/Eyad Negori def. Winslow/Dealaman, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0(3); Matt Resnikoff/Karan Vombatkere def. Caron/St. John, 6-4, 6-2

Third round — No. 1 Jai Aslam/Sam Leeman def. Conlogue/Smith, 6-0, 6-0; No. 8 Owen Patrick/Travis Goulder def. Bhatia/R.Disch, 6-1, 7-6(5); No. 4 Brian Powell/Eric Nixon def. Hurwitz/Burfeind, 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Burke Paxton/Brendan McCarthy def. Chicoine/Cole, 7-5, 6-2; Dillman/Fallon def. No. 6 Max McKee-Proctor/Austin Lokre, 7-5, 6-4; Hine/Chamberlin def. No. 3 Patrick Ordway/John Neufeld, 6-1, 6-1; No. 7 Ben Eckardt/Zack Disch def. Capelin/Negori, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Jesse Butler/Matt Mayer def. Resnikoff/Vombatkere, walkover

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Aslam/Leeman def. No. 8 Patrick/Goulder, walkover; No. 4 Powell/Nixon def. No. 5 Paxton/McCarthy, 7-5, 6-3; Hine/Chamberlin def. Dillman/Fallon, 1-6, 7-6(3), 1-0(5); No. 2 Butler/Mayer def. No. 7 Eckardt/Z.Disch, 6-0, 6-1; Semifinals — No. 4 Powell/Nixon def. No. 1 Aslam/Leeman, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Butler/Mayer def. Hine/Chamberlin, 6-3, 6-3; Final — No. 2 Butler/Mayer def. No. 4 Powell/Nixon, 7-5, 6-3

Age 55 and over singles

First round — Paul Whitmore def. Paul Potvin, 6-3, 6-4; Steve Weissman def. No. 4 Greg Reardon, 6-4, 6-2; Glenn Jordan def. Tom Post, 6-2, 6-3; Rob Hallenbeck def. Mark Gorey, 2-6, 6-1, 1-0(5); Art Goldsmith def. Greg D’Augustine, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Jim Levesque def. John Sweetser, 6-3, 6-0

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Brian Mavor def. Whitmore, 6-1, 6-1; Jordan def. Weissman, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(6); No. 3 Tom Gross def. Hallenbeck, 6-4, 0-6, 1-0(8); No. 2 Levesque def. Goldsmith, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals — No. 1 Mavor def. Jordan, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Levesque def. No. 3 Gross, 6-0, 6-3; Final — No. 2 Levesque def. No. 1 Mavor, 6-4, 6-3

Age 55 and over doubles

Quarterfinals — Tom Gross/Paul Whitmore def. Scott Steinberg/Dave Champoux, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0(7); Glen Mayberry/Doug Bearce def. Mark Mueller/Chris Adams, 6-4, 6-1; Semifinals — No. 1 Mike Erbe/Greg Reardon def. Gross/Whitmore, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Ron Chicoine/Rogier Henny def. Mayberry/Bearce, 6-1, 6-2; Final — No. 2 Chicoine/Henny def. No. 1 Erbe/Reardon, 6-2, 6-0

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Open singles

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Olivia Cutone def. Anastasia Kapothanasis, 6-1, 6-0; Sofia Mavor def. Meredith Kelley, 6-0, 6-2; Margaux Molyneux def. Jocelyn Bolt, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Caitlin Cass def. Elise Linn, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals — No. 1 Cutone def. Mavor, 6-0, 6-2; Molyneux def. No. 2 Cass, 6-0, 6-1; Final — No. 1 Cutone def. Molyneux, 6-2, 6-4

Open doubles

Quarterfinals — Blair Hollyday/Abby Blakeman def. Adriana Whitlock/Amanda Jenkins, 6-3, 6-2; Caitlin Cass/Ellie Hodgkin def. Christine Chasse/Gina Yoon, 6-0, 6-4; Semifinals — No. 1 Lynne Chicoine/Emily White def. Hollyday/Blakeman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Heidi Herrera/Anna Podnecky def. Cass/Hodgkin, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(4); Final — No. 2 Herrera/Podnecky def. No. 1 Chicoine/White, 6-0, 6-2

35 and over singles

Quarterfinals — Jen Cutone def. Ann Miller, walkover; Christine Chasse def. Eliza Chappell, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals — No. 1 Sue Strasenburg def. Cutone, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Lori Poulin def. Chasse, 6-3, 6-1; Final — No. 2 Poulin def. No. 1 Strasenburg, 6-1, 6-2

35 and over doubles

Semifinals — Lisa Ford/Polly Colvin Mackenzie def. Carol Albert/Hilary Holm, 7-5, 6-0; Lori Poulin/Sue Strasenburg def. Jody Sataloff/Shelley Goodrich, 6-4, 6-2; Final — Ford/Colvin Mackenzie def. Poulin/Strasenburg, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

MIXED RESULTS

Doubles

First round — Calvin Spencer/Paula Spencer def. Jack Jones/Eva Then, 6-1, 6-4; Jeff Nathanson/Anna O’Connor def. Bryce Poulin/Sara Fallon, 6-2, 6-1; Second round — No. 1 Eliot Potvin/Morgan Warner def. Spencer/Spencer, 6-0, 6-0; Tim Lacombe/Jody Sataloff def. David McClees/Megan Nathanson, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0(6); No. 4 Jesse Butler/Emily White def. Evangelo Kapothanasis/Anastasia Kapothanasis, 6-1, 6-1; Declan Archer/Caroline Ray def. Dawson Turcotte/Ellie Hodgkin, 6-0, 6-1; Phil Champoux/Anna Podnecky def. Brian Powell/Eliza Chappell, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Denis Indondo/Sofia Mavor def. Tommy Villiotte/Meredith Kelley, 6-0, 6-0; Scott Steinberg/Katie Steinberg def. Chris Nordenson/Lauren Bourque, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(5); No. 2 Ben Cox/Olivia Cutone def. J.Nathanson/O’Connor, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Potvin/Warner def. Lacombe/Sataloff, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 Butler/White def. Archer/Ray, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 Indondo/Mavor def. Champoux/Podnecky, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Cox/Cutone def. Steinberg/Steinberg, 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals — No. 1 Potvin/Warner def. Butler/White, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Idondo/Mavor def. No. 2 Cox/Cutone, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Final — No. 1 Potvin/Warner def. No. 3 Inondo/Mavor, 6-4, 7-5

Golf

52nd Coca Cola Spudland Open

At Presque Isle CC

Saturday morning 1st tee

6:20: Reggie Theriault, Terry Theriault, Dale Sereyko, Scott Jordan;

6:30: Jeremy Bard, Corey Sullivan, Josh Porter, Jason Redding;

6:40: Darin Constant, Joey Craig, Joe Footer, James MacDonald;

6:50: Scott Violette, Steve Violette, Joe Bustard, Greg Allen;

7:00: Philip Andrews, Donnie Richards, Donald McCubbin, Randy Irish;

7:10: Carter LaPointe, Brandon Bouchard, Karson Eaton, Mike Eaton;

7:20: Abe Chase, Troy Crocker, Mike Weston, Mark Barthelemy;

7:30: Julius Henderson, Bob Herzing, Scott Garland, Ryan Garland;

7:40: Troy Garland, Doug McGinley, Jason Ouellette, Tim Carlson;

7:50: Clayton Boulrisse III, Clayton Boulrisse, Randy Gifford, Kris Nute;

8:00: Dakota Batchelder, Logan Thompson, Wyatt Foster, Bruce Ellis;

8:10: Christopher Morin, George Sickles, Kevin McConnell, Shane Burpee;

8:20: Heath Commeau, David Theriault, Chad Blake, Benji Blake;

8:30: Richard Brown, Derek Lacadie, Adam Fournier, Mike Thibodeau;

8:40: Gary Chessa, Matt Michaud, Andrew Rogers, Dan Dalfonso;

8:50: Sam Hoke, Drew Murphy, James Anderson, Mark McKeon;

9:00: Greg Hallett, Rick Bouchard, Jay Seamans, Ron McAtee;

9:10: David Nadeau, Ron Morin, Jason Hewitt, Chuck Mayhew.

Saturday morning 10th tee

6:20: Quinn Allen, Jason Roberts, Eric Proulx, Dan Thibeault;

6:30: Richard Sirois, Bruce Jones, Nick Hanlon, Harold Soucy;

6:40: Dale Folnsbee, Eric Folnsbee, Scott Folnsbee;

6:50: Jim Dobbins, Al Condon, Jason Schubert, Steve Hanning;

7:00: Jeff Payne, Ryan Denison, Kevin Ostrander, Nate Waller;

7:10: Eric Payne, Chad Decker, Eric Parachanian, Chuck Norton;

7:20: Rodney Daigle, Mickey Lakeman, Randy Jackson, Scott Lowell;

7:30: Adam Duplisea, Richard Danforth, Brett Danforth, Dale Duplisea; 7:40: Jeff Vanidestine, Chuck Ambrose, Scott Russell, Tim Black;

7:50: Mike Didonato, Brody Artes, Shawn McPherson, Richard Drummond; 8:00: Andy Vanadestine, Michael Vanadestine, Marshall Foster, Matt Dube; 8:10: Randy Harris, Eric Dubay, Max Woodman, Scott Gardiner;

8:20: Larry Young, Charlie LeFebvre, Gary Powers, Alan Hussey;

8:30: Kevin McKay, Kevin Hughes, Bub Smith, John Franck;

8:40: Matt Walsh, Matt Shannon, Nate Martell, Jeff Teunisen;

8:50: Jerry Glidden, Jim Conley, Peter Hughes, Rick Ambrose;

9:00: Brian Gonyer, Mark Eldridge, Gary Ross, Bruce Nickerson;

9:10: Andy Nickerson, Dave Gonyar, Tim Scott, Jim Thomas;

9:20: Dillon Kingsbury, Adam Kingsbury, Tyler St. Pierre, Ryan Guerrette.

Saturday afternoon 1st tee

12:00: Brent Bartlett, Russell Webb, Jeff Beaulieu, Dennis Reynolds;

12:10: Mark Glidden, Spencer Deschene, Chris Beaulieu, Carson Hartman; 12:20: Jacob Condon, John Cole, Jason Straetz, Nathan Straetz;

12:30: John Marchese, Mark Altvater, Mike Chambers, Josh Thorton;

12:40: Tom Collins, Darin Hill, Pat Ellis, Joel Leeman;

12:50: John Rogers, John Smith, Roy Haight, Brian Alvater;

1:00: Scott Cray Jr., Spencer King, Ryan Huston, Ryan O’Donnel;

1:10: Henry Carpenter, Matt Lombard, Joel Griffeth, Steve Carmichael; 1:20: Jerry York, Bob Gray, Mike Fleming, Sean Dolomont;

1:30: Tim Estabrook, Jayson Adams, Jared Kohlbacher, Daniel Cyr;

1:40: John Champeon, Barry Webster, Jim Thorne, Tom Thorne.

Saturday afternoon 10th tee

12:00: Peter Coffin, Chris Coffin, Jon Humphrey, Curtis Culberson;

12:10: Rick Collins, Matthew Madore, Sam Townsend, Brad Young;

12:20: Phil Pelletier, Todd Newlands, Tim Gagnon, Mike Boone;

12:30: Ralph Michaud, Bobby Russell, Steve Clark, Chris Casavant;

12:40: Porter Gervais, Ian Gervais, Sam Peabody, Ralph Bockman;

12:50: Marty Gervais, Todd Peabody, Larry Howerton, Bruce Jandreau; 1:00: Brandon McLaughlin, Jamie Leavitt, Jon Daisey, Hunter Flynn;

1:10: Mike Collins, Aaron Keirstead, Shawn Doyen;

1:20: Himie Towle, Tom Towle, Brent Hatchard, Dave McLellan;

1:30: Reynold Brown, Jordan Beaulier, Richard Moulton, Todd Adams;

1:40: Harry Orser, Randy Wilcox, Terry Hopkins, Matt McCarthy

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Rocky Knoll CC

Team Gross: 1 Don Montandon, Richard Economy, Dave Dunham, Moe McLaughlin (68); 2. Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch, Barry Porter, Frank Field (69); Net: 1 Peter Beatham, Tom Ivers, Allen Staples, Richard Salminen (54); 2 Bruce Wiersma, Norm Plourde, James McConnon, Mark Pierce (57);

Class A Gross: 1 Don Montandon (73), 2 Richard Economy (80), 3 John Champeon (82); Net: 1 Peter Burke (67), 2 John Cameron (69), 3 Calvin Jordan (71); Class B Gross: 1 Terry Whitney (75), 2 Lee Chick (79), 3 Mark Pierce (79); Net: 1 David Peaslee (59), 2 Mark Phillips (64), 3 Jeff Shula (67), Marc Dufresne (67); Class C Gross: 1 Don Crowell (77), 2 Larry Quinn (79), 3 Ernie Hutchins (81), Barry Webster (81); Net: 1 Bud Fairbrother (63), 2 Dan Barker (65), 3 Bill Haas (66), David Green (66); Class D Gross: 1 Mike Marshall (80), 2 Joe Sala (81), 3 Barry Porter (86); Net: 1 Tom Boerger (68), 2 Richard Salminen (69), 3 Don Holmstrom (70); Class E Gross: 1. Charlie Sargent (91); Net: 1 Phil Bowen (71); Pins: 5. Reggie Theriault 5-3, Calvin Jordan 8-2. 7. Mark Pierce 4-4, Ray Huntley 4-6, 12. Mark Bennett 8-4, Frank Field 13-8, 17. Lee Chick 2-9, Dan Barker 7-4

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Sunday results — Gross Skins: 5. Jake Willis; 7. Tony Demuro; 9. Wyman Tapley; 14. Jake Willis; 18. Jake Willis; Net Skins: 4. Travis Mace; 6. Thomas Richardson; 15. Thomas Richardson; 16. Wyman Tapley; Pins: 4. Arthur Malaussena 18-2; 6. Jake Willis 12-4; 9. Wyman Tapley 3-1; 15. Thomas Richardson 15-5

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st Bill Brooks, Chuck Hodge, Dale Anthony, Bill Nickels (-6); 2nd Rich Skorski, Ralph Holyoke, Jim Awalt, Robin Young (-5); Ken Goldstein, Ben Sawyer, Mike Dore, Royce Morrison (-5); Richard Baker, Woody Engebretson, Bob Fraser, Dennis Kiah (-4); Dick Keene, Martin Bernard, Joe Guaraldo, Bob Tweedie (-4); Bill Ferris, Buck McKenney, David Ward, Bob Carter (-3); Randy Irish, Russ Black, Lou Martin (-2); Dick Reed, Jim Bonzey, Bruce Blanchard (-2); Ed Lachance, Kerry Woodbury, Bob McKenney, Mark Molnar (-2); Barry Harris, Dana Corey, Gordon Warner, Scott MacArthur (-1); John Somes, Ron Allen, Johnny Lee, Whitney Lavene (-1). Pins: No. 2 Jim Awalt 12-1, No. 6 Robin Young 6-1.

At PVCC, Orono

John Bapt Golf Outing — Gross: 1. Josh Greer, Matt Jarrell, Dan Allen, Jeff Joaquin 57; 2. Guy Perron, John Vickery, Johnny Vickery, Nick Coffin 63; 3. Jarod Guimond, T. J. Herlihy, Ron Roope, Danielle Ahern 65; Net: 1. Mike Meagher, Andy Meagher, Kim Meagher, Ryan Shelley 49; 2. Mike Turner, Richard Gassett, Jonathan Gassett, Rob Gassett 49.5; 3. Jonathan Parker, Jacob Parker, Todd Simcox, Roger Collins 51; Pins: No. Rick Ferretti 8-4; No. 6 Ryan Shelley 17-3; Straightest Drive: Matt Jarrell; Putting Contest: Ed Volkwein

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s League — 1. Bob Leavitt, Terry Pangburn, Harold Batson, 32. 2. Steve Batson, Ed Mace, Charlie Perkins, Gil Reed, 34; 3. Brad Holmes, Roger Therriault, Bob Pentland, Jim Oreskovich, 34. Pin: No. 8 Bob Leavitt 30-0