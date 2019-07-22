Maine woman accused of drunken driving after hitting state police cruiser

A Springvale woman was arrested Saturday after police say she struck a Maine state trooper’s parked cruiser in Lebanon.

Molly Foisy, 22, was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger, as well as issued citations for a move over violation and texting while driving, according to the Maine State Police.

On Saturday, Trooper Ben Handzel had requested a tow truck for a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 202 and Blaisdell Corner Road. A flatbed from Chandlers Towing and Recovery responded and was parked in the breakdown lane on Route 202 east of Blaisdell Corner Road, state police said.

The tow truck driver was securing a pickup truck to the flatbed while Handzel’s cruiser was parked behind it, state police said.

“The majority of the motoring public was traveling with due regard, slowing down to approximately 20 MPH to safely pass the cruiser and tow truck,” state police said.

A silver Nissan driven by Foisy was traveling east on Route 202 at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles and heading in the direction of the tow truck when she struck Handzel’s cruiser and narrowly missed hitting the tow truck driver, according to the state police.

Troopers arrested Foisy after conducting field sobriety tests and brought her to the York County Jail in Alfred, where state police said an Intoxilyzer test indicated she was over the legal limit.

Foisy was being held at the jail on $500 bail.