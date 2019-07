A woman was found dead Monday afternoon pinned to a tree by a car in Eddington, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s name was not released.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m., Chief Deputy William Birch said.

The incident was on private property, he said.

Neither the road nor an address where the incident happened was released.

Deputies continue to investigate, Birch said.