New Jersey man allegedly drove 142 mph on I-95 in NH

New Hampshire State Police | BDN
Eric Joseph, 51, of Short Hills, New Jersey.
By CBS 13

A New Jersey man faces a reckless operation charge after a New Hampshire State Police aircraft clocked him driving 142 miles per hour on Interstate 95 on Saturday morning.

Eric Joseph, 51, of Short Hills, New Jersey, was driving south when the state police plane noticed him driving at an “extremely high rate of speed” and a trooper on the ground made the stop after 8 a.m.

When asked by police why he was driving so fast, Joseph said he was going home to New Jersey, according to state police.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

 


