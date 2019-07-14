Little League
Little League

Bronco Junior, Senior league all-star teams stay alive in District 3 play

Junior League

At Mansfield Stadium Bangor

Bronco (4-1) top hitters: Landon Gabric double, single, 3 RBI, Dylan Bubar RBI double, Collin Peckham 2 singles; winning pitcher: T.J. Llerena 3 K, 0 BB; Hermon (2-2): Johnny Kokoska single, Danny Fowler single, Jaykob Dow single, Jacob Glidden single

Bronco 200 63 — 11 8 1

Hermon 000 00 — 0 4 6

Llerena and Bennett; Doyon and Kokoska

Senior League

Bronco (2-1) top hitter: Wyatt Stearns 2 singles, 3 RBI; Holbrook (1-2): Anthony Chiappone RBI triple, double, Connor Young 3 singles, 2 RBI, Corey Butler 2 singles, 2 RBI

Bronco 300 032 0 — 8 8 3

Holbrook 002 040 1 — 7 12 2

Moore, Wildman (3), Beloff (4), Jacob Lorenzo (5) (WIN), Polo (7), Knott (7) and Davis,

Moore (5); Young, Levensalor (1), Chiappone (6) and Chiappone, Valley (4)

 


