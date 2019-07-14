Eight injured in two Sunday morning crashes

Eight people — all out-of-state residents — were injured Sunday in two crashes, one on the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit and the other on Route 202 in Lebanon.

The more serious injuries happened in the Lebanon crash, which occurred when the driver of a pickup truck lost control at about 11 a.m., according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The Toyota Tacoma, driven by 18-year-old Robert Rapino of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, crossed the centerline and struck two vehicles in the opposite lane. It then collided with a car parked in a driveway, went through a wooded area and came to rest in a yard.

Rapino, who suffered head injuries, was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford for treatment. His passenger, Scott Fryou, 17, of Rochester, New Hampshire, suffered serious head injuries in the crash, McCausland said, and was taken by LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Neither teen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the other two vehicles that were hit by the truck were treated at the scene and released. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, which caused a section of Route 202 to be closed for four hours.

In the other accident, six people from Massachusetts were injured at 7:45 a.m. when one car stopped suddenly on the Maine Turnpike due to engine failure and a second car slammed into it. The accident blocked all three northbound lanes of the turnpike, and traffic slowed to a crawl for two hours as drivers could only use the breakdown lane.

The driver of the car that stopped in the road was Abner Vasquez-Ardon, 33, of Chelsea, who was driving with two children and another man. The second car was driven by Carrie Pitts, 53, of Lexington, who was traveling with a 17-year-old. All involved in the accident were taken to hospitals in Portland, York and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and all are expected to recover, McCausland said.