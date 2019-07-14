Watch Maine forest rangers rescue hurt Appalachian Trail hiker

The Maine Forest Service deployed a helicopter Saturday to airlift an injured Appalachian Trail hiker in Piscataquis County.

The woman was hiking a difficult stretch of the trail in Elliotsville Township when she fell and broke her ankle, according to the Maine Forest Service. With her injuries, the hiker was unable to walk on her own, the forest service said.

[This Maine man is hiking the Appalachian Trail with his cat as his companion]

Forest rangers used a helicopter to lift the hiker from the trail and fly her to a nearby landing zone, where EMTs were waiting, the forest service said.

The Maine Warden Service and first responders from Monson Fire and Rescue assisted in the rescue.

Elliotsville Township in southeast of Greenville and north of Monson. That stretch of the Appalachian Trail is located within the 100-mile wilderness, the most isolated part of the 2,100-mile trail that runs from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Katahdin in Maine. The 100-mile wilderness runs from Monson to the Abol Bridge just south of Baxter State Park.

Related: Watch Maine forest rangers rescue an injured hiker from Katahdin