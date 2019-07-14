3 rescued from water at Popham Beach State Park

Three people were rescued from the water at Popham Beach State Park on Saturday, according to the Phippsburg Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were called to the beach around 6:30 p.m. for a report of three people who had been caught in a rip current.

All three were quickly rescued from the water but one person had to be transported to a local hospital, according to the fire department. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

The fire department said the other two people were treated and released at the scene.

The Phippsburg Fire Department, Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies and state park staff all assisted in the rescue.