July 13, 2019
No expanded bear hunt in Maine, but season still starts soon

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Efforts to expand Maine’s bear hunt this year may not have succeeded, but hunters will still be laying bait for the animals in the state’s woods soon.

Hunters are allowed to start placing bait on July 27, and the hunting season starts about a month later. The season for hunting over bait lasts until Sept. 21 and is by far the most active part of the hunt, which doesn’t fully end until Nov. 30.

Maine’s bear population has been growing in recent years. State legislators considered a change this year that would have given state biologists the ability to adjust the length of the season and the number of animals a hunter can kill.

Lawmakers decided to hold the proposal over until January to the chagrin of some bear hunters.

 


