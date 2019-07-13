Buxton man arrested after police say he pushed DHHS caseworkers

A Buxton man faces several charges after police said he pushed two Maine Department of Health and Human Services caseworkers at his home as part of an investigation.

Buxton and Saco Police were on scene with the caseworkers at a home on Town Farm Road when George Casey, 63, came home.

Buxton Police Officer William Blackwell tried to stop Casey from entering the home but he pushed past Blackwell and two female DHHS caseworkers while trying to get inside.

The caseworkers were injured, police said.

Casey was arrested and charged with three counts of assault, domestic violence terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest.

Casey is being held on $5,000 bail at the York County Jail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in October.