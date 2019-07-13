US service member killed in Afghanistan, NATO says

KABUL – A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, a NATO statement said.

A spokesman for the Resolute Support mission said that in accordance with policy, no additional information will be released until 24 hours after the deceased’s next of kin is notified.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said two American soldiers were killed and three wounded in a bomb attack in Wardak province, west of Kabul. He offered no additional evidence.

A seventh round of talks between U.S. and Taliban representatives concluded in Doha, Qatar, earlier this week. The negotiations focused on the possible withdrawal of U.S. troops and efforts to end the 18-year war.

The top U. S.negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, described the recent discussions as “the most productive session to date.”

American officials have expressed a desire to reach a peace deal by Sept. 1, ahead of Afghan presidential elections scheduled for later that month. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks during the peace talks, including a July 1 assault in Kabul that claimed dozens of lives.

The U.S. has been fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan since 2001. It is America’s longest war and over 2,400 American service members have died fighting it.

Saturday’s announcement brings the total number of U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan this year to 11, according to iCasualties, a website that tracks casualties of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Washington Post’s Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.