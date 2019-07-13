Residents mobilize against Portland development

PORTLAND, Maine — A proposed housing development in Maine’s largest city is facing opposition from some residents and open-space advocates.

Developer Wescott & Payson II wants to build 20 duplexes on 3 wooded acres at the edge of University Park in Portland.

Resident Elizabeth Rose tells the Portland Press Herald she understands the city needs housing but that green space shouldn’t be sacrificed. She’s created the “Save University Park” Facebook group, though the development would be located outside the park boundary.

Developer Michael Payson Jr. says it will complement existing housing.

The city would need to approve a zoning change to allow for multifamily housing. The developer made a similar request in 2006 and was denied.

The request first goes to the planning board. The City Council makes the final decision.