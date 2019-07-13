Police seek suspect in 2 armed robberies in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — The suspect in a pair of armed robberies Friday in South Portland remains at large after a search by police and a K9 came up empty.

South Portland Police said the robberies happened at businesses inside 650 Main St. before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A K9 team from Portland Police searched the area but was unable to track down the suspect.

Police said the man showed a knife during each robbery, asking for cash before leaving.

No description of the suspect has been provided by police.