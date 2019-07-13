We asked for your best balcony bear memes. Here are our favorites.

On Friday, a photo of a black bear standing atop the balcony of a Mount Washington resort went viral. And it was ripe for meme possibilities.

So we asked readers to submit their best ideas for the “balcony bear” meme, and you didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of our favorite submissions from our site and social media.

–Submitted by Gerry Clark, Facebook

–Submitted by Pam Lewis, Facebook

–Submitted by fa_hockey, BDN commenter

–Submitted by Mark Parker, Facebook

–Submitted by Eric Duncan, BDN commenter

–Submitted by Phillip Morse, Facebook

–Submitted by Reegan Wilson, Facebook

–Submitted by Noah Sleeper, Facebook

–Submitted by Cynthia Joslin Collins, Facebook

–Submitted by ewersmith, BDN commenter

–Submitted by Heather Feather, Facebook

–Submitted by Karen Dick Hawkins, Facebook

–Submitted by Steve Williams, Facebook

–Submitted by Bear MacBearbear, Facebook

Have an idea for a meme? We already got you started with this template. Add your own caption and save your masterpiece. Then, link to it with us in the comments section below.