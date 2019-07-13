Court documents reveal details of brutal attack in Bridgton

PORTLAND, Maine — The suspect charged in a home invasion and brutal assault in Bridgton made his first court appearance Friday.

Michael Holden, 37, of Bridgton allegedly broke into the home of Robert and Margaret MacDonald, both 77, on Long Lake in Bridgton on Wednesday morning and beat the couple.

Holden faces two counts of elevated aggravated assault and three counts of burglary.

Court documents show Margaret MacDonald suffered blows and cuts to her head, causing a skull fracture and an intracranial hemorrhage. She also received 35 staples in her head.

Robert MacDonald suffered stab wounds to the chest, forearms, wrists, ear and right side of his face, which caused nerve damage to his face, right eye and eyelid.

Both are now listed as being in satisfactory condition.

According to police, “The phone line junction box had been torn off the garage and the phone lines themselves had been ripped out.”

Robert MacDonald managed to call 911 anyway just after 8 a.m.

While EMTs cared for the couple, deputies searched for the tall, shirtless suspect Robert MacDonald described.

According to court papers, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a man “…wearing shorts and no shirt, and covered in what appears to be blood, hiding outside by the garage/guest house.”

Prosecutors say Holden has prior convictions for domestic violence assaults, theft and other crimes.

Police say Holden agreed to have his blood drawn for testing.

Holden is now being held on a $250,000 cash bail. He’s reserving the right to argue bail at a later date.

The MacDonald’s children and grandchildren were present in court.

Robert MacDonald is the co-owner of two car dealerships — MacDonald Motors — in Bridgton and North Conway, New Hampshire.