Sea Dogs fall in first game of doubleheader; second game postponed

PORTLAND, Maine — Gavin Cecchini hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Sam Haggerty scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

Eric Hanhold (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Adam Lau (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The second game reached the fourth inning before it was postponed due to rain. The game will continue on Friday before the regularly scheduled game, which will now be 7 innings.

At the time of the postponement, Binghamton led 2-0.