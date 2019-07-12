Bronco captures District 3 ages 11-12 baseball all-star title

District 3
Baseball
Ages 11-12
At Bangor
Bronco 8, Old Town 0
Bronco top hitters: Ethan Young 3 doubles, 5 RBI, Kaysen Wildman 2 singles, triple; winning pitcher: Jason Lorenzo; Old Town: Alex McCannell single, double
Bronco 203 102 — 8
Old Town 000 000 — 0
* — Bronco advances to state tournament in Lewiston
Softball
Ages 11-12
State Tournament
At Glenburn
Medomak 19, Ellsworth 8
Medomak (1-1) top hitters: Hope Mason single, double, 2 RBI, Kytana Williamson single, double, 3 RBI, Haley Puchalski single, 2 RBI, Olivia Pelkey single, 2 RBI, Kendall Simmons single, RBI; winning pitcher: Kytana Williamson 5 K, 1 BB; Ellsworth (0-2): Natalie Juegels single, RBI, Anna Stevens single, RBI, Lily Bean 2 singles, RBI, Jayden Sullivan single, RBI, Sophia Lynch 2 singles, RBI; losing pitcher: Anna Stevens 6 K
Junior League
District 3
Game 9
Bronco 7, Orono-Veazie 2
Bronco (3-1) top hitters: T. J. Llerena 2 singles, RBI, Landon Gabric 2 singles, 2 RBI; winning pitcher: Collin Peckham 6 IP, 4 H, 12 K, 2 BB; Orono-Veazie (1-2): Owen Connor-Self double, single, RBI
Bronco 002 005 0 — 7 8 3
Orono-Veazie 200 000 0 — 2 4 2
Peckham, Lyons (7) and Bennett, Llerena (2), Bennett (7); Walston, Walls (6), Farnham (6) and Connor-Self
Game 10
Bangor (3-0) top hitters: Matt Holmes 3 singles, 5 RBI, Brandon Butterfield 2 singles, Caleb Robbins double; Hermon (2-1): Daniel England 2 singles, Brady Theriault 2 singles
Hermon 000 01 — 1 7 2
Bangor 327 0x — 12 9 0
England, Fowler (3), Theriault (3), Crisafulli (3), Kokoska (4) and Kokoska, Fowler (4); Holmes, Clark (4) and Schuck
