7 upcoming sports events around Maine

BASKETBALL

OLD TOWN — The AAU Lumberjacks Basketball Clinic will be held July 22-25 at the Old Town-Orono YMCA. The clinic, for players in grades 3-8, will focus on skill development and is limited to 60 participants. It runs 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $50 for members, $75 for non-members; call 827-9622 or register online at Otoymca.org.

BANGOR — Rams Basketball Camp will be held July 15-19, at Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. You will receive high level coaching from the Bangor Ram boys coach, Brad Libby and new Bangor Ram girls coach, Jay Kemble, along with current and former Bangor players. Players will be grouped by age and ability and will have the opportunity to learn more about the game. Boys Camp: 9-10:30 a.m. (Grades 3-5) and 10:30-12 p.m. (Grades 6-8). $60 resident, $70 nonresident. Girls Camp: 12:30- 2 p.m. (Grades 3-8). $60 resident, $70 nonresident. Register at bangorparksandrec.com.

CORNHOLE

OLD TOWN — The 2nd annual Summer Cornhole Tournament is set for July 27, starting at 9 a.m., at the Old Town-Orono YMCA. The 2-person tournament offers cash prizes to the top 3 teams. Register online, at otoymca.org or call 827-9622; $40 per team preregistration or $50 on the event date. Proceeds go toward scholarships for families in need.

GOLF

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 9th annual Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Aroostook Valley Country Club; 4-person oldsmobile scramble, registration 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m.; field limited to first 36 paid teams. Men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, $65 per person, includes steak and chicken barbecue. Cash prizes to top four gross and net teams. Proceeds benefit the development of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame exhibit at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Live auction will include sets of tickets to Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and concerts, hotel rooms and stay-and-play golf packages. Hole-in-one prizes include 2019 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle on No. 15 and $10,000 cash, sponsored by the Par & Grille of Caribou, on No. 4. Contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 for information or register your team at www.mainebasketballhallofame.com

ROAD RACING

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will host the 15th annual West Grand Lake Race 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 Water St. All non-motorized watercraft are invited to participate in race distances of 4, 6 or 12 miles. A special “kids race” will kick off the action. Registration will be held 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., with a prerace meeting at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the conservation efforts of Downeast Lakes Land Trust. For information, or to preregister, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org

WEST GRAND LAKE — Baxter Outdoors and Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the Downeast Lakes 5-Miler, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, on the western shore of West Grand Lake along Little Mayberry Cove Trail. The terrain is coarse at times and racers should expect roots, rocks and mud throughout large sections of the course. Register at baxteroutdoors.com or for information, contact the DLLT at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org

SOCCER

OLD TOWN — The Just Kickin’ It Soccer Clinic will be held July 9-11, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, for kids in grades 3-8. Call 207-827-9622 or register online at otoymca.org.