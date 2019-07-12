Nominations sought for Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award

If you know a person who has devoted their life to outdoors pursuits, you may want to nominate them for the 2019 Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is seeking nominations for the award, which will be presented at the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine banquet in September.

The award, which is in its fifth year, is presented to someone who has been dedicated to stewardship and wise use of natural resources, and who has been active in Maine’s outdoor traditions.

To be eligible, the nominee must have hunted, trapped and fished in the state for a total of 40 years. Ideal nominees will also have been active in mentoring, teaching or instructing others in outdoor activities.

Last year’s winners were Dana Johnson of Wells and Roger Milligan of Princeton.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 9, and can be sent to Emily MacCabe at Emily.MacCabe@maine.gov or mailed to her at 284 State St., SHS 41, Augusta, ME 04333.

Nominations should include the name, address and phone number of the nominee, along with a photo, and a few paragraphs about their outdoors experience. The nominator should also include their contact info.