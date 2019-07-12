Injured hiker rescued from Grafton Notch after 25-foot fall

Maine Game Wardens rescued a teenager in Grafton Notch State Park on Thursday after the hiker sustained serious injuries in a 25-foot fall.

Camryn Morton, 19, of Gorham was hiking on the Table Rock Trail around 1 p.m. Thursday when she fell 25-feet down a rock ledge and suffered injuries to her wrists, elbow and pelvis, as well as a concussion, according to Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Game Wardens, a Grafton Notch park ranger, Newry and Bethel Fire Departments, Bethel Rescue and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue responded to the area, Latti said.

Rescuers provided treatment at the scene before carrying Morton to the top of the mountain, where she was short-hauled to a safe area by a Maine Forest Service helicopter. A Med Care Ambulance then assisted game wardens and forest rangers in transferring Morton to a Life Flight helicopter that flew Morton to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Morton had been hiking with one other friend when the injury took place.