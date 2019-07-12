Rapper Lil Wayne abruptly stops performance in Virginia, two nights before Bangor concert

Rapper Lil Wayne is on tour with pop-punk band Blink 182 all summer — or so fans thought, until the hip hop icon abruptly stopped his performance during a show in Virginia on Thursday, saying he may be done with the tour.

Lil Wayne and Blink 182’s next concert is set for Saturday at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor. Lil Wayne first performed in Bangor in 2013.

Waterfront Concerts marketing director Elissa Young confirmed Friday that the concert is still on, and that they have received no reports that Lil Wayne will no longer be on the bill.

According to numerous accounts from fans who were at the concert at the Jiffy Lube Arena in Bristow, Virginia, on Thursday night, Lil Wayne only performed for about 20 minutes before telling the crowd he might be done with the tour, then leaving the stage.

UpRoxx Music tweeted a video of Lil Wayne from the concert in which he said he was “so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many” and “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink 182 for including me anyway.”

Representatives for Blink 182 and Lil Wayne have not yet commented. The Bangor Daily News will update this story if any new information about the tour and the Bangor concert becomes available.