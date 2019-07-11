Annual wrestling event returns to former minor league ballpark

The third annual Rumble at The Ballpark wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, July 20, in Old Orchard Beach.

The double-elimination tournament will feature two divisions, one for wrestlers in grades eight to 12 during the 2019-2020 school year and the second for college-age competitors. It will be held at The Ballpark, the former home of the Maine Guides and Maine Phillies minor league baseball franchises.

The event will include a clinic from 11 a.m. to noon featuring former University of Buffalo wrestler Colt Cotten, who qualified for the NCAA Division I tournament while competing for the Bulls after being a four-time high school state medalist in Pennsylvania.

Cost for the event is $20 for clinic only, $30 for the tournament only and $40 for both the clinic and tournament. Those who sign up for the tournament or do both the clinic and tournament will receive a T-shirt.

All proceeds from the event are donated to local high school wrestling programs. After last year’s tournament, the Rumble at The Ballpark donated $200 each to the Biddeford, Kennebunk, Massabesic of Waterboro and Sanford high school teams.

Wrestlers may sign up for the event at https://rebrand.ly/RumbleattheBallpark2019. For more information, contact Pat McDonald at rumbleatballpark@gmail.com.