Old Town stays unbeaten in District 3 Senior League baseball tourney

Baseball

District 3

Senior League

Old Town 4, Holbrook 3

Old Town (2-0) top hitters: Seth Haverlock triple, double; Connor McCannell bases-loaded single with 2 outs in the seventh; winning pitcher: Dill; Holbrook (1-1): Hunter Russell 2 singles, Logan Levensalor 2 singles

Holbrook 000 003 0 — 3 6 0

Old Town 100 000 3 — 4 5 2

Chiappone, Levensalor (3), Young (7), Russell (7) and Levensalor, Chiappone (3); Dill, Haverlock (7) and Thibodeau

Bronco 10, Bangor 0

Bronco (1-1) top hitters: Thomas Knott 2 doubles, 2 RBI, Wyatt Stearns 2 singles, RBI, Kolby Moore RBI double; winning pitcher: Jacob Lorenzo, combined with Kolby Moore and Max Polo on shutout; Bangor (0-2): Brady Hand 2 singles

Bangor 000 00 — 0 3 5

Bronco 009 1x — 10 10 1

Wheaton, Baude (3) and Higgins, Pete (4); Moore, Lorenzo (3), Polo (5) and Davis