Brewer High School announces athletic hall of fame inductees

A college hockey All-American, a high school baseball All-American and breakthrough teams in girls cross country and indoor track will be among the next inductees into the Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame later this year.

Those set to be inducted during ceremonies set for Sept. 14 are Phil Adams Jr., Darren Beers, Kim Dunn Gormely, Dave Gregory, Dan O’Connell, Robbie White, the 1980 and 1981 girls cross country teams and the 1981, 1982 and 1983 girls indoor track teams.

Adams (Class of 1977) led Brewer to three basketball tournament appearances with the 6-foot-8 center named to the 1976 and 1977 Eastern Maine all-tourney teams. In baseball, Adams excelled as a pitcher and first baseman and was selected as a Penobscot Valley Conference first-team all-star. He was named Brewer High School’s 1977 Athlete of the Year.

Beers (1994) is the first Brewer Hall of Famer whose primary sport was ice hockey. As a senior, he scored what then was a school-record 28 goals and added 21 assists to help the Witches earn the school’s first regional championship. Beers went on to earn All-America status at St. Michael’s College in Vermont and helped it capture the 1999 NCAA Division II championship. He will be inducted into that school’s athletic hall of fame this fall.

Gormely (1987) captured three Penobscot Valley Conference and state swimming championships in the 100 freestyle as well as three PVC and two state titles in the 200 freestyle. She was named the 1987 Class A girls swimmer of the meet. A four-time all-state selection, Gormely set PVC meet records in the 100 and 200 freestyle events as well as four school records, two of which still stand.

Gregory (1993) is the first male soccer player to be inducted into the Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three-year PVC Class A all-star and was selected to the Eastern Maine All-State Team in 1991 and 1992. Gregory is the only soccer player in school history to earn All-New England honors, receiving that recognition twice. He also was the 1993 indoor track state champion in the 60-yard dash and earned all-state honors in baseball in 1993.

Whether as a coach, public servant, administrator or volunteer, O’Connell has been at the forefront of change and improvements in Brewer during the last four decades. Renovations and improvements to many sports facilities, including the recent renovations at Brewer High School and its physical Athletic Hall of Fame, are a direct result of his hard work and leadership. He has also been a baseball umpire for more than 30 years.

White (1988) was a standout pitcher and second baseman who led Brewer to the 1988 Eastern Maine Class A championship. A three-time PVC all-star, White was named to the All-Maine first team as a senior and is the only baseball player in school history to be selected as a high school All-American. He also was a starting guard on Brewer’s 1988 Eastern Maine Class A championship basketball team.

The 1980 girls cross country team was the first female team ever to win a state championship title for Brewer High School and paved the way for the school’s first state title in girls indoor track in 1981. These teams marked a period of running dominance for Brewer on the trails and track with subsequent state titles in cross country in 1981 and indoor track in 1982 and 1983. Girls indoor track owns the most state championship titles (eight) of any team at Brewer High School.

The induction ceremony will be held in the Brewer High School cafeteria with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a banquet at 6 p.m. RSVP forms are required for attendance with a $25 cost to attend. Forms can be found on the athletic website, at the Brewer High School office at 79 Parkway South, or at the Superintendent of Schools office at 261 Center St. during summer business hours between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the Hall of Fame Committee at halloffame@breweredu.org or call the Brewer High School athletics office at 989-4140.