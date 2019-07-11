Boston Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox slugger David Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery, wife says

Elise Amendola | AP
David Ortiz speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Sept. 30, 2016.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police said a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police said they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

 


