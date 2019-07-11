Trundy claims first win of season in Speedway 95 Modified Enduros feature

Jason Trundy of Newburgh was the frontrunner throughout the night during his portion of the Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Trundy won his qualifying race, started the feature race on the pole and led wire to wire to claim his first victory of the season in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros feature.

Trundy held off Dustyn Carrow of Carmel on a late-race restart to keep the top spot and took the checkered flag. Carrow finished second with Hermon’s Andrew Crosby edging Kevin Hartley of Carmel for the third spot.

Scott Bonney of Carmel took fifth place.

Wacky Wednesday Results

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro (20 laps): 1. 27 Jason Trundy, Newburgh; 2. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 3. 62 Andrew Crosby. Hermon; 4. 80 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 5. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel

Kenny-U-Pull Roadrunners (20 laps): 1. 44 David Cook, Kenduskeag; 2. 31 Zachary Horlieca, Hudson; 3. 27 Chris Horlieca, Glenburn; 4. 69 Sean Stephenson, Hermon; 5. 99 Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag

Stars of Tomorrow (15 laps): 1. 27 Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 2. 54 Gage Higgins, Newburgh; 3. 26 Garrett McKee, Newburgh; 4. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono; 5. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

Roadrunner Stunt Race (10 laps): 1. 69 Sean Stephenson, Hermon; 2. 79 Alvin McNevin, Clifton; 3. 99 Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 4. 40 Adam Gardner, Bangor; 5. 00 Barrett Ridley, Old Town