Maine man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop

Maine State Police said they charged a Springvale man with drug trafficking after troopers stopped his vehicle on the Maine Turnpike in York on Tuesday.

The driver, 43-year-old Jeffrey Pinette, had a revoked driving status, was out on bail and had a warrant for failure to appear, state police said.

Troopers saw “criminal indicators” and called in a K-9. The K-9 then indicated that there were narcotics in the vehicle, state police said.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 76 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of crack cocaine, state police said.

Pinette was charged with aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs and unlawful trafficking schedule W drugs.

Due to medical reasons, troopers said Pinette was not booked into the York County Jail in Alfred. He was summoned and taken to a hospital.

No other information has been released.