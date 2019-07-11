State
July 11, 2019
State

Test your Maine tourist knowledge with these throwback photos

Richard Shaw | BDN
By Emily Burnham and Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Tourists have rushed to parts of the state to take in the crisp beaches, lush forests and sunny skies. But they’re not the first visitors to escape to Vacationland.

We’re taking a look back at some historical tourism moments in the state — from the assembly of Bangor’s Paul Bunyan to the quirky wife-carrying content.

Do you know when these photos were taken? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge!

Want to test yourself on vintage Maine photos? Check out more Throwback Thursday quizzes here.


