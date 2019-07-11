Utility truck’s rear door swings open and strikes Maine deputy’s parked cruiser

A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was investigating a minor traffic collision in Raymond on Thursday morning when a rear door on a passing utility pickup truck swung open and struck his parked cruiser.

Deputy Dan Hastings parked his cruiser, which had all of its emergency lights on, on Route 85, also known as Webbs Mill Road, about 7:10 a.m. while he investigated a minor traffic collision, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2005 Chevrolet utility body truck driven by Scott R. Gardner, 52, of Raymond attempted to pass the deputy’s 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe when one of its rear doors swung open and struck the cruiser, the sheriff’s office said.

The cruiser sustained significant damage and was taken out of service, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured in the crash.

An investigation found the rear door on the utility truck was not properly secured. Gardner was summonsed for operating with an expired license, the sheriff’s office said.