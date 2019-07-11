New England
July 11, 2019
New England

Hiker rescued after falling on trail in White Mountains

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
The Presidential Range in New Hampshire is seen shortly before sunrise, Jan. 21, 2015.
The Associated Press

THOMPSON PURCHASE, New Hampshire — A 63-year-old hiker has been rescued after falling and injuring herself while hiking on a trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said Janis Dietz of Reading, Massachusetts, was hiking Tuesday on the Gulfside Trail in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when she slipped and fell on a steep downhill spot on the trail.

She suffered significant injuries, but they weren’t life-threatening.

A passerby called 911.

Conservation officers worked with officials from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and the Appalachian Mountain Club to reach Dietz and stabilize her injuries.

Dietz was carried approximately 1.7 miles up to the Mount Washington Auto Road where she was transported to an awaiting ambulance.

 


