Husson men’s basketball team adds transfer guard

The Husson University men’s basketball program has added some backcourt depth with the recent commitment of Kelvin “KJ” Seals to join the program this fall.

Seals is a 5-foot-11 guard who is transferring to the Bangor campus from Trevecca Nazarene University, an NCAA Division II program in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seals, who redshirted as a freshman last season at Trevecca Nazarene, will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

“KJ is a quick combo guard who is very good off the dribble and is a good defender,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said. “KJ carries himself well and has good leadership qualities. We look forward to having him in the mix.”

Seals is a 2018 graduate of Cornerstone Schools in Birmingham, Alabama, where as a senior he averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists for a team that advanced to the state semifinals. Seals was named to the All-Area and All-Regional tournament teams.

Before moving to Alabama, Seals lived in Las Vegas, where he played at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy as well as with the Las Vegas Elite AAU team.

Seals joins 6-9 center Jared Balser of Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham; 6-7 forward Scott Lewis of South Portland; 6-6 forward Luke Martin of Ponte Vedra, Florida; and 6-2 guard Derek Collin of Mount Desert High School of Bar Harbor in this year’s recruiting class.

Husson is coming off a 17-11 season last winter that was highlighted by the team’s seventh North Atlantic Conference title in the past 11 years and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament, where the Eagles fell in the first round to No. 19 Williams.