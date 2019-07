A Corinth man was seriously injured Sunday morning when his motorcycle collided with a car in Lincoln.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that Dwain Clement, 69, was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Park and Goding avenues about 11 a.m. when he collided with a car.

Clement was thrown from his motorcycle, and the driver of the car, a Lincoln woman who was not identified, wasn’t hurt, WABI reports.

The crash remains under investigation.